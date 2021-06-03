Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 747 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $78.27 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion and a PE ratio of 32.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.52.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

