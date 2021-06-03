Orbit Chain (ORC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $512.07 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $512.07 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00079415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00025186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.71 or 0.00999200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.78 or 0.10403855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00052614 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

