Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.32. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 4,800 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.50 million and a PE ratio of 32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.08.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

