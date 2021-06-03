Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) PT Raised to C$2.60

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 104.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

CVE ORE traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$1.27. The company had a trading volume of 26,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,409. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$410.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$1.39.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman acquired 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,305.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$356,184. Insiders purchased a total of 55,150 shares of company stock valued at $53,716 over the last 90 days.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

