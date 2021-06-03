Ormeus Coin Market Capitalization Hits $587,652.65 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $587,652.65 and approximately $6,790.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00070347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.83 or 0.00285356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00196855 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $468.57 or 0.01206453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,079.78 or 1.00621372 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034159 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

