Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 544,240 shares during the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop makes up about 0.2% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned 0.47% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $89,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 261,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.08. 6,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,604. The firm has a market cap of $275.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.11. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBW. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

