Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.70

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $920.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.42. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the period. 14.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

