Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Shares Up 0.3%

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.46. Approximately 248,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 304,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Panasonic Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

