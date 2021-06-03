Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after buying an additional 822,242 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 759,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 192,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,185,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

In other news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 66,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $4,078,472.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,038,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,848,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $80,077.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,488,289 shares of company stock valued at $91,969,681 and have sold 537,826 shares valued at $32,694,804. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

