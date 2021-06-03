Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Invests $27,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $41.72 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

