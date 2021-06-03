Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Announces Earnings Results

Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of PKKFF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 410,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,420. Peak Fintech Group has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17.

About Peak Fintech Group

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

