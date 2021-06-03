Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Announces Earnings Results

Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of PKKFF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 410,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,420. Peak Fintech Group has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17.
About Peak Fintech Group
