Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 74,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,282,473 shares.The stock last traded at $31.31 and had previously closed at $32.32.

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.1723 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,314 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,699 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,880,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,435,000 after purchasing an additional 789,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,354,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,497,000 after purchasing an additional 203,987 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

