PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Bought by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFLT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 26.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

