PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Holdings Raised by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.23 and a 1-year high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

