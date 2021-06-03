Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Down 6.1%

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 11,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 955,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

PSNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $948.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $30,204.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,063.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $65,381.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,908.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,576 shares of company stock worth $1,123,186. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,464,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 294,905 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 149,560 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 149,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Personalis by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 234,771 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

