Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 26.10 ($0.34). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 26.08 ($0.34), with a volume of 3,648,620 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -28.98.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir, as well as various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

