Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives $7.39 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.75 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of PEYUF opened at $4.83 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0321 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.77%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

