Phoenixcoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.73 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $85.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,784.18 or 0.99955005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00042735 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.76 or 0.01128946 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.95 or 0.00526305 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.00404429 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00086681 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,043,362 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.