PHSC (LON:PHSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.00

Shares of PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 36934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 million and a PE ratio of -64.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.90.

Get PHSC alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen A. King sold 100,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £20,175 ($26,358.77).

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.