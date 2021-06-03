Pi Financial Weighs in on UGE International Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for UGE International in a research report issued on Monday, May 31st. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for UGE International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get UGE International alerts:

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price objective on UGE International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of CVE UGE opened at C$1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.49 million and a PE ratio of -26.53. UGE International has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.75.

UGE International Company Profile

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, engineers, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as provides engineering, procurement, construction, and consulting services.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.