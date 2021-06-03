Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Trading Up 26.9% Over Last 7 Days

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.82 or 0.00033855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $18.39 million and $5.74 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00078819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.69 or 0.00997795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.53 or 0.09337651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00052237 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,442,438 coins and its circulating supply is 1,434,981 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

