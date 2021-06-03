PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
PCN opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $18.81.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
