PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

PML stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.