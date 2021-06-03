Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Insider Lauren Adrienne Romer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $24,250.00.

Lauren Adrienne Romer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ping Identity alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $24,300.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $22,250.00.

Shares of PING opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -83.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.24.

PING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 13.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,206,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after buying an additional 389,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 117,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,956,000 after purchasing an additional 236,331 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after purchasing an additional 510,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 862,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.