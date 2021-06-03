PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $1,119.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000918 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 32,530,420 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

