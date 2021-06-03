Pitcairn Co. Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $103.02. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

