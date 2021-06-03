Pitcairn Co. Has $598,000 Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 247.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 105,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.