Pitcairn Co. Has $8.75 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 57,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,109,000 after acquiring an additional 897,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.89. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $437.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

