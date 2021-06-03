PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Down 5.1%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.25 and last traded at $43.25. Approximately 11,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,765,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.70.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,630,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,541,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,802,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

