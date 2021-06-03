Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Earns Sell Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their sell rating on shares of Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Plus500 stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $22.61.

Get Plus500 alerts:

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.