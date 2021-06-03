Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Earns Sell Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their sell rating on shares of Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Plus500 stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $22.61.
Plus500 Company Profile
Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.