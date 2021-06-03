Poehling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $600,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,937.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 77,608 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 284.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE:BHC opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.42. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

