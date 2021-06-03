Poehling Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Poehling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,717 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $5,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $110.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.13. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

