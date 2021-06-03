Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 2,283 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Poehling Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,407,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,076,000 after acquiring an additional 918,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,150,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.48. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

