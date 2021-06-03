Poehling Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Poehling Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $88.91 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

