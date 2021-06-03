Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.44. Pool reported earnings per share of $3.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.74 to $12.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $13.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.71.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $440.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $402.72. Pool has a 52-week low of $244.91 and a 52-week high of $449.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Pool by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 160,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Pool by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,885,000 after purchasing an additional 159,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

