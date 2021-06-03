Poolz Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.84 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.52 or 0.00011658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00068313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.54 or 0.00313448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00232404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.73 or 0.01185610 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,757.50 or 0.99951888 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00033562 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

