Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 36,515 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 460.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.52. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,118. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

