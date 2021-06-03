Portland Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,499,000 after acquiring an additional 570,164 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $138,619,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.93. 4,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,440. The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.00 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

