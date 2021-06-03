Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Trading Down 4.9%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.07 and last traded at $33.07. Approximately 2,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 221,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -6.97.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $285,571.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,571.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,258. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,592 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,860,000 after purchasing an additional 126,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 422,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 378,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 186,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

