Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.71.

PRBZF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Premium Brands from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Premium Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Premium Brands from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of PRBZF stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.78. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $62.63 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.62.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

