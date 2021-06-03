Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 16,470 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Penumbra worth $34,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,164,000 after buying an additional 30,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,806,000 after buying an additional 192,981 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,397,000 after buying an additional 299,404 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,846,000 after buying an additional 108,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,259,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEN opened at $253.56 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.48 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,584.65, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.14.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

