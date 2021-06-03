Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 318,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $33,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Xylem by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,383 shares of company stock worth $2,872,363. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on XYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.76. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 71.12, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

