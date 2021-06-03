Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 213,374 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,479,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,374 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $32,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 9.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the first quarter valued at $271,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

EB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.