Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,560 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of UFP Industries worth $35,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $51,065,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after acquiring an additional 508,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 264,762 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in UFP Industries by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 147,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in UFP Industries by 2,602.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $77.84 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. Insiders sold 107,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,756 in the last quarter. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.