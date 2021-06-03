Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $35,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

M opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

