Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 354.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,315 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.29% of VSE worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in VSE by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 68,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,466,000 after purchasing an additional 59,992 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $2,042,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,477,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 34.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 106,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.54 million, a P/E ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 1.55. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. VSE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

