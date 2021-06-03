PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

PRO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of PRO stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. 2,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,230. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.67. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,719.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PROS by 70.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in PROS by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of PROS by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 383,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,475,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in PROS by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

