Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 252.20 ($3.30). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 250.80 ($3.28), with a volume of 797,818 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Provident Financial to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07, a quick ratio of 35.38 and a current ratio of 35.64. The company has a market capitalization of £618.32 million and a PE ratio of -7.41.

In other news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total transaction of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

Provident Financial Company Profile (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

