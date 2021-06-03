PSI Advisors LLC Has $528,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $178.77 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.59.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

