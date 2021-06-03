PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 508 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,631,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,522,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.81. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.